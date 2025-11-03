Doug Ghim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the fourth teeduring the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim finished tied for 20th at 14-under at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 looking to improve on that performance at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Ghim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T27
|69-65-69-70
|-11
|2021
|T46
|71-69-71-68
|-5
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|9.000
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.272
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.521
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.130
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.907
|-1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.015
|-0.109
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.521 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 288 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
