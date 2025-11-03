PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the fourth teeduring the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the fourth teeduring the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim finished tied for 20th at 14-under at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 looking to improve on that performance at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Ghim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2072-70-67-65-14
    2023MC70-69-3
    2022T2769-65-69-70-11
    2021T4671-69-71-68-5

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6368-70-72-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-67-69-76-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-68-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3162-68-74-69-1125.750
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-66-68-69-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-65-73-73E9.000

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2720.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5210.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1300.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.907-1.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.015-0.109

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.521 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
    • Ghim has earned 288 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

