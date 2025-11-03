Chandler Phillips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips finished tied for 20th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante November 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Phillips's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|72-67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|65-67-71-71
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|70-68-65-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|64
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|4.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.674 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.273
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.042
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.195
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.011
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.131
|-0.227
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.042 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 294 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
