PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips finished tied for 20th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante November 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Phillips's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2072-66-68-68-14

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Phillips's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4472-67-71-69-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3465-67-71-71-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-72+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1370-68-65-67-1854.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6469-68-70-69-44.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--

    Phillips's recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.674 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.273-0.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.042-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.1950.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0110.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.131-0.227

    Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.042 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
    • Phillips has earned 294 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Tyler Weaver betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Francesco Molinari betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW