Chan Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Chan Kim has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Kim's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T60
|69-70-68-75
|-6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|61-68-75-73
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|70-65-68-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.224
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.255
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.133
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.262
|-0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.099
|-0.791
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.224 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.255 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Kim has earned 334 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
