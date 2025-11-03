PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6069-70-68-75-6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-74+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1461-68-75-73-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-76+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1970-65-68-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.2240.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2550.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1330.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.262-0.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.099-0.791

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.224 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.255 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 334 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Emiliano Grillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Davis Riley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW