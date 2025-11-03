Chad Ramey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play a shot on the seventh green during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.
Ramey's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|69-72-73-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|63-69-68-71
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-70-72-65
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-66-68-71
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.661 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.008
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.089
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.102
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.216
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.017
|0.429
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.089 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 319 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
