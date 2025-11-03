Chad Ramey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Ramey has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.

Ramey has an average of 0.661 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.