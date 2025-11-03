PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play a shot on the seventh green during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)



    Chad Ramey returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Ramey's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6076-66-74-68-4
    2023MC69-70-3

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-71-66-69-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-66-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3069-72-73-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2863-69-68-71-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT869-70-72-65-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-66-68-71-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.661 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0080.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.089-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.102-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2160.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0170.429

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.089 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    • Ramey has earned 319 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

