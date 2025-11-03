PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Carson Young finished tied for second at 23-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on capturing his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Young at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Young's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T272-61-67-65-23
    2023T5370-67-71-68-8

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 23-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-78+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-69-71-70-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-68-70-72-24.900
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2872-65-65-69-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT567-68-69-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5269-68-71-66-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-67-71-74+16.050

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1940.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0970.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.345-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.091-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.145-0.262

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.097 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Young has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

