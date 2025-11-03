Carson Young betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Carson Young finished tied for second at 23-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on capturing his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Young's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|2023
|T53
|70-67-71-68
|-8
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 23-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-69-71-70
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|72-65-65-69
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|67-68-69-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-67-71-74
|+1
|6.050
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Young has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.194
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.097
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.345
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.091
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.145
|-0.262
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.097 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Young has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 128th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
