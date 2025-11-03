Camilo Villegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Camilo Villegas of Colombia reacts to a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament, shooting 4-over in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Villegas's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|2022
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2021
|T32
|70-66-69-70
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 9-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|68-68-74-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|2.900
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.725
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.010
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.004
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.083
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.627
|-0.659
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.725 (171st) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Villegas sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Villegas has earned 150 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 164th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
