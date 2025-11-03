PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia reacts to a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia reacts to a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament, shooting 4-over in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Villegas's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-71+4
    2022MC69-70-3
    2021T3270-66-69-70-9

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Villegas's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 9-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Villegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3671-66-70-72-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-69-67-70-106.325
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3366-66-69-73-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6768-68-74-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-71-74+42.900

    Villegas's recent performances

    • Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.725-0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.010-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0040.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0830.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.627-0.659

    Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.725 (171st) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Villegas sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
    • Villegas has earned 150 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 164th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

