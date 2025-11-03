Brandt Snedeker betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker finished tied for 56th at 7-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Snedeker's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T56
|66-71-73-67
|-7
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|71-69-66-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-69-70-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|176.000
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.311
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.060
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.052
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.574
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.255
|0.991
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.9 yards ranked 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Snedeker has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
