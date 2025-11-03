PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker finished tied for 56th at 7-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Snedeker's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T5666-71-73-67-7

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT971-69-66-63-15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-69-70-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3367-70-70-67-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT775-73-74-65-1176.000

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.311-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0600.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0520.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5740.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2550.991

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.9 yards ranked 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
    • Snedeker has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

