PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Braden Thornberry betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry missed the cut at 1-under when he last played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Thornberry's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC70-71-1

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Thornberry's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-67-69-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6468-71-72-73-4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5772-70-74-70-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6468-72-73-75+82.489
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-70+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-69-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.623-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.815-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0520.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3160.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.070-0.359

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.623 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sported a -0.815 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 63.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry delivered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.
    • Thornberry accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Tyler Weaver betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW