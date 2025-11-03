Braden Thornberry betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry missed the cut at 1-under when he last played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Thornberry's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Thornberry's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-67-69-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T64
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-72-73-75
|+8
|2.489
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.623
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.815
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.052
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.316
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.070
|-0.359
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.623 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sported a -0.815 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 63.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry delivered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.
- Thornberry accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
