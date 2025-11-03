Ben Silverman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 where he missed the cut.
Silverman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|73-75
|+6
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|74-66-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|73-64-72-71
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2.900
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Silverman has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.048
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.442
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.084
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.215
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.191
|0.321
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.442 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
- Silverman has earned 157 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
