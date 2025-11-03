Ben Silverman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Silverman has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.