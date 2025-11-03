PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Silverman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC73-75+6

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT368-66-67-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-69-71-70-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2874-66-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6773-64-72-71-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-73-72+42.900

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Silverman has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.0480.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.442-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.084-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2150.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.1910.321

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.442 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
    • Silverman has earned 157 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Emiliano Grillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Davis Riley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW