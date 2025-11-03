Ben Kohles betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kohles has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.

Kohles has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.