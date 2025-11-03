PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Kohles has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Kohles' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2067-69-69-67-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2669-69-72-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2066-69-67-67-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-72-70-66-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-66-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7868-70-72-72-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1170.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6421.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0180.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.510-0.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2310.804

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.642 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked second with a 72.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
    • Kohles has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

