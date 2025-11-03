Ben Kohles betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Ben Kohles of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Kohles has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Kohles' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-72-70-66
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.117
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.642
|1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.018
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.510
|-0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.231
|0.804
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.642 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked second with a 72.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Kohles has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.