Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Ben Griffin of The United States hits his tee shot on the 9th hole on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for 24th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|2023
|T59
|66-71-72-69
|-6
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|2
|64-66-70-70
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|66-69-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-69-65
|-12
|63
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|90
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|165
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.676 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.196
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.466
|0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.153
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.407
|1.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.223
|1.892
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.223 (fifth) this season, while his FedExCup Regular Season points total of 2,275 ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.466 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 ranked 56th this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.