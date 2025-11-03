Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Griffin has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Griffin has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.676 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.