Beau Hossler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler finished tied for 20th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Hossler's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|2023
|T38
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|2021
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|2020
|T41
|70-71-69-68
|-6
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-68-71-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|6.257
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.301
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.386
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.449
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.261
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.023
|0.514
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.386 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15.
- Hossler has earned 453 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
