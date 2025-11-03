PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler finished tied for 20th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Hossler's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2076-63-67-68-14
    2023T3871-65-71-66-11
    2021MC76-78+12
    2020T4170-71-69-68-6

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3669-68-69-73-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-68-70-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-68-71-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1167-69-70-63-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6070-68-70-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5271-63-72-68-66.257

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.301-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.386-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4490.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2610.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0230.514

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.386 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15.
    • Hossler has earned 453 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

