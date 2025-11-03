Beau Hossler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hossler has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.

Hossler has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.