Andrew Putnam betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.

Putnam has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.