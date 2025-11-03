PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam finished tied for 48th at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Putnam's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4871-66-69-69-9
    2022T6468-68-72-70-6
    2021MC72-76+6

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6573-70-71-74+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT864-66-69-70-1975
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT668-62-68-67-1592

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged -0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.716-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.347-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4430.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.360-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.433-0.703

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.716 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.0 yards ranked 174th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.347 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
    • Putnam has earned 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 96th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW