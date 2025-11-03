Alejandro Madariaga betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Alejandro Madariaga has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9 with hopes of making his mark in the tournament.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Madariaga's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Madariaga's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Bupa Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Madariaga's recent performances
- Based on available records, Madariaga has one recorded finish - a missed cut at the Bupa Championship.
Madariaga's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Madariaga's advanced stats and rankings
- No 2025 season statistics are available for Madariaga at this time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Madariaga as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
