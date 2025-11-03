Adam Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Adam Svensson finished tied for 39th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Svensson's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2022
|T45
|72-65-74-65
|-8
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|60-75-68-65
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-70-70-73
|E
|9.000
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.235
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.230
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.274
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.559
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.289
|-0.107
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.230 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points (162nd) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.02% (56th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
