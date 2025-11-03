Adam Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.230 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.