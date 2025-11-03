Adam Schenk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Adam Schenk has missed the cut in each of his four appearances at this tournament dating back to 2020. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 looking to break through and make his first weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Schenk's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2021
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2020
|MC
|73-69
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Schenk has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at this tournament from 2020-2024.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|71-72-76-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|68-68-69-72
|-3
|3.900
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.066
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.076
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.145
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.037
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.192
|-0.296
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.076 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
