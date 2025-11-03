PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Adam Schenk has missed the cut in each of his four appearances at this tournament dating back to 2020. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 looking to break through and make his first weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Schenk's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-70-1
    2022MC73-70+1
    2021MC75-70+3
    2020MC73-69E

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Schenk has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at this tournament from 2020-2024.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-68-69-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2170-69-69-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-70-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5071-72-76-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT6568-68-69-72-33.900

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0660.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0760.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.145-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0370.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.192-0.296

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.076 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
    • Schenk has earned 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 133rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

