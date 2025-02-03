Wyndham Clark betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a 73rd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last six trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Clark has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 41st after posting a score of 6-under.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Clark's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|2/9/2023
|10
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|2/10/2022
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2/4/2021
|36
|72-67-67-69
|-9
|1/30/2020
|34
|61-69-74-72
|-8
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Clark has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Wyndham Clark has averaged 309.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging -1.031 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of -2.478 in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 last season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.0 yards) ranked eighth, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark ranked 96th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.075, while he ranked 140th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.34%.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 19th on TOUR last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 14th. He broke par 29.93% of the time (second).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|314.0
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.34%
|55.23%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.15
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.93%
|27.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|14.84%
|12.09%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
- Last season Clark's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 19-under.
- With 2154 points last season, Clark ranked fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the BMW Championship, where his 4.518 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished third in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.420
|0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.075
|-2.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.476
|-1.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.032
|-2.478
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|73-70-71-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-69-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|74-73-71-72
|+2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.