Wyndham Clark betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the BMW Championship, where his 4.518 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished third in that tournament.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that tournament.