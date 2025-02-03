PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a 73rd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Clark at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last six trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Clark has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 41st after posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Clark's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20244172-65-66-75-6
    2/9/20231068-67-70-69-10
    2/10/2022MC74-68E
    2/4/20213672-67-67-69-9
    1/30/20203461-69-74-72-8

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Clark has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Wyndham Clark has averaged 309.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging -1.031 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of -2.478 in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 last season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.0 yards) ranked eighth, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark ranked 96th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.075, while he ranked 140th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.34%.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 19th on TOUR last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 14th. He broke par 29.93% of the time (second).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8314.0309.7
    Greens in Regulation %14065.34%55.23%
    Putts Per Round1428.1529.2
    Par Breakers229.93%27.12%
    Bogey Avoidance10814.84%12.09%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
    • Last season Clark's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 19-under.
    • With 2154 points last season, Clark ranked fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the BMW Championship, where his 4.518 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4200.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.075-2.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.061-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.476-1.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.032-2.478

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1475-68-65-65-11--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship768-69-67-64-12350
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-69-74-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship867-67-68-69-130
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1773-70-71-74E--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-64-69-69-2163
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7374-73-71-72+25

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.