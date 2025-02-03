Will Gordon betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.919.

Gordon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking in the field at 2.198. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon delivered his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.053.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.933, his best mark last season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).