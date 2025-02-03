Will Gordon betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Will Gordon of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Will Gordon enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a seventh-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Gordon has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Gordon's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2/4/2021
|MC
|70-74
|+2
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Gordon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon has an average of -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon is averaging 1.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.2
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.39%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.37
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.56%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.72%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon took part in 15 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Gordon's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot 3-under and finished seventh.
- Gordon's 20 points last season ranked him 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.919.
- Gordon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking in the field at 2.198. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon delivered his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.053.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.933, his best mark last season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.200
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-67-65-76
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|66-71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|69-69-69-73
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-72-75-69
|-3
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.