Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Bridgeman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.503 Strokes Gained: Putting.