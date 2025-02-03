Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Jacob Bridgeman hits the course in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.503 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bridgeman is averaging 1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 last season ranked 151st on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bridgeman sported a 0.084 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked seventh last season, while he averaged 28.51 putts per round (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.6
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|68.38%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.35%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.39%
|15.08%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Bridgeman put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 11th with a score of 18-under (five shots back of the winner).
- With 308 points last season, Bridgeman finished 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 2.892 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman put up his best performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.157. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.251
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.084
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.140
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.584
|1.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.557
|1.046
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-69-66-68
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.