Bud Cauley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley looks to improve upon his 65th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Cauley has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 65th after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Cauley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|1/30/2020
|25
|65-72-70-68
|-9
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Cauley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley is averaging -0.860 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley is averaging 3.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 last season (65th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranked 106th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cauley had a 0.161 mark (80th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cauley's -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 130th on TOUR last season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranked 123rd. He broke par 20.99% of the time (175th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|299.7
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|70.58%
|75.93%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.22
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.99%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|10.91%
|8.02%
Cauley's best finishes
- Last season Cauley participated in 17 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 58.8%.
- Last season Cauley's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 21-under and finished fifth.
- Cauley earned 76 points last season, which placed him 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 2.106.
- Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.163, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Cauley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.176
|1.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.161
|1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.150
|1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.175
|-0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.313
|3.465
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
