Bud Cauley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Cauley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cauley is averaging -0.860 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.