Nate Lashley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 38th in the field at 1.175. In that event, he finished 39th.

Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 4.816 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.909), which ranked sixth in the field.