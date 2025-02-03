Nate Lashley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Nate Lashley of the United States prepares to putt on the second green during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley looks to perform better in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Lashley has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Lashley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2/9/2023
|61
|71-70-72-72
|+1
|2/10/2022
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/4/2021
|17
|64-69-69-70
|-12
|1/30/2020
|3
|66-67-69-68
|-14
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lashley finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 0.506 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 0.560 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season, which ranked 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranked 157th, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley had a 0.212 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lashley registered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.35, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|293.0
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.35
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.50%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.21%
|11.57%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 48.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Lashley's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 13th at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Lashley's 393 points last season placed him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 38th in the field at 1.175. In that event, he finished 39th.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 4.816 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.909), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.243
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.219
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.047
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.236
|0.560
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-69-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.