5H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Nate Lashley of the United States prepares to putt on the second green during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Nate Lashley of the United States prepares to putt on the second green during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley looks to perform better in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Lashley has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Lashley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC71-72+1
    2/9/20236171-70-72-72+1
    2/10/2022MC71-73+2
    2/4/20211764-69-69-70-12
    1/30/2020366-67-69-68-14

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lashley finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 0.506 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 0.560 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season, which ranked 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranked 157th, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley had a 0.212 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lashley registered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.35, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157293.0294.3
    Greens in Regulation %3569.97%72.22%
    Putts Per Round14129.3529.6
    Par Breakers12123.50%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.21%11.57%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 48.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Lashley's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 13th at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Lashley's 393 points last season placed him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 38th in the field at 1.175. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 4.816 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.909), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.2430.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2120.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.219-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0470.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2360.560

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5568-70-75-68-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-69-68-68-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.