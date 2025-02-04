Will Chandler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Will Chandler is in the field for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Chandler's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Chandler's recent performances
- In his last five events, Chandler has an average finish of 64th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Chandler has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Chandler is averaging 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Chandler is averaging -1.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's best Strokes Gained performances
Chandler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-72-68
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
