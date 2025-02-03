PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 17: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open .

    Latest odds for Kisner at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Kisner has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • In 2023, Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Kisner's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/9/2023MC74-76+8
    2/10/20223867-69-74-69-5

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Kevin Kisner has averaged 282.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner is averaging -0.756 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -3.894 in his past five tournaments.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance181282.8282.3
    Greens in Regulation %17662.35%66.24%
    Putts Per Round15229.4431.1
    Par Breakers18319.96%16.24%
    Bogey Avoidance17317.90%12.82%

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner participated in 23 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Last season Kisner had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 29th with a score of 8-under (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Kisner ranked 197th in the FedExCup standings with 37 points last season.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.732-0.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.650-2.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.414-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.105-0.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.691-3.894

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6470-66-77-69-62
    July 25-283M Open3369-71-69-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2967-66-70-73-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC76-74+8--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-75-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.