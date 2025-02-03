Kevin Kisner betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 17: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Kisner has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In 2023, Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Kisner's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|2/10/2022
|38
|67-69-74-69
|-5
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Kevin Kisner has averaged 282.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner is averaging -0.756 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -3.894 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|282.8
|282.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|62.35%
|66.24%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.44
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.96%
|16.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|17.90%
|12.82%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner participated in 23 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut six times.
- Last season Kisner had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 29th with a score of 8-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- Kisner ranked 197th in the FedExCup standings with 37 points last season.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.732
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.650
|-2.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.105
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.691
|-3.894
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|67-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
