Kevin Kisner betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five events, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Kevin Kisner has averaged 282.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kisner is averaging -0.756 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.