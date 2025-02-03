PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy finished 66th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .

    Latest odds for Hardy at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Hardy's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2024, Hardy finished 66th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Hardy's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20246671-66-68-78-1
    2/4/20214268-67-71-70-8

    Hardy's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Hardy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy is averaging 0.496 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.095 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season ranked 48th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR with an average of 0.223 per round. Additionally, he ranked 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.50%.
    • On the greens, Hardy's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 135th on TOUR last season, and his 29.79 putts-per-round average ranked 170th. He broke par 23.82% of the time (111th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60304.5300.0
    Greens in Regulation %2270.50%63.64%
    Putts Per Round17029.7929.6
    Par Breakers11123.82%15.66%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%14.65%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Last season Hardy played 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hardy's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished eighth.
    • Hardy accumulated 148 points last season, which placed him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.067 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.253-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.223-1.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.378-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.1910.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.093-1.095

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-71-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.