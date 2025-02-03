Nick Hardy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.067 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 37th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831 (he finished 38th in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.