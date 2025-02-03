Nick Hardy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy finished 66th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hardy's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2024, Hardy finished 66th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Hardy's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|2/4/2021
|42
|68-67-71-70
|-8
Hardy's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Hardy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy is averaging 0.496 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.095 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season ranked 48th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR with an average of 0.223 per round. Additionally, he ranked 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.50%.
- On the greens, Hardy's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 135th on TOUR last season, and his 29.79 putts-per-round average ranked 170th. He broke par 23.82% of the time (111th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|304.5
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|70.50%
|63.64%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.79
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.82%
|15.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|14.65%
Hardy's best finishes
- Last season Hardy played 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hardy's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished eighth.
- Hardy accumulated 148 points last season, which placed him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.067 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 37th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.223
|-1.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.378
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.093
|-1.095
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
