Taylor Moore betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.130 (he finished 11th in that tournament).

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808. He finished second in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.361, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.