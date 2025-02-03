PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Taylor Moore concluded the weekend at 10-under, good for a 22nd-place finish. He competes in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Moore at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Moore's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 39th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Moore's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20243969-70-72-66-7
    2/9/20231469-70-67-70-8

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -1.521 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.467 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 (46th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore ranked 142nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.289, while he ranked 108th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.39%.
    • On the greens, Moore registered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 22.17% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45306.8304.5
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%67.90%
    Putts Per Round6128.7729.4
    Par Breakers15522.17%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%12.04%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore last season played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times (75.9%).
    • Last season Moore's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He shot 11-under and finished second in that event.
    • Moore placed 60th in the FedExCup standings with 803 points last season.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.130 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.361, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2610.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.289-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0481.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.190-1.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.2100.467

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3568-73-68-66-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-72+4--
    January 16-19The American Express767-68-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5674-71-69-80+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2273-68-70-67-1038

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.