Taylor Moore betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Taylor Moore concluded the weekend at 10-under, good for a 22nd-place finish. He competes in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 seeking a better finish.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Moore's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 39th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|2/9/2023
|14
|69-70-67-70
|-8
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Moore has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -1.521 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.467 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 (46th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore ranked 142nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.289, while he ranked 108th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.39%.
- On the greens, Moore registered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 22.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|306.8
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.77
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|155
|22.17%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|12.04%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore last season played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times (75.9%).
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He shot 11-under and finished second in that event.
- Moore placed 60th in the FedExCup standings with 803 points last season.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.130 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.361, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.261
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.289
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.048
|1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.190
|-1.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.210
|0.467
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|73-68-70-67
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
