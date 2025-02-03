Webb Simpson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his last competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Webb Simpson finished the weekend at 11-under, good for a 16th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 seeking better results.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Simpson has entered the WM Phoenix Open six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished 57th after posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Simpson's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|57
|70-72-68-74
|E
|2/4/2021
|42
|73-65-69-69
|-8
|1/30/2020
|1
|71-63-64-69
|-29
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Simpson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson is averaging 0.828 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging 1.128 Strokes Gained: Total.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.100 last season, which ranked 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranked 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Simpson ranked 148th on TOUR with a mark of -0.321.
- On the greens, Simpson's -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 157th last season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranked 31st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|61.76%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|182
|20.26%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|15.14%
|13.89%
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson participated in 16 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Last season Simpson's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 11-under and finished 16th.
- Simpson placed 151st in the FedExCup standings with 183 points last season.
Simpson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.195 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 66th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.315 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Simpson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.100, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him 32nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.100
|-1.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.321
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.576
|1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.299
|0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.144
|1.128
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.