Webb Simpson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.195 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 66th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.315 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Simpson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.100, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.