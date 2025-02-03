PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Vincent Norrman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Vincent Norrman hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a 40th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Norrman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Norrman missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Norrman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC75-70+3

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Norrman has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Norrman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Vincent Norrman has averaged 314.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.214 last season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman sported a -0.313 mark (147th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Norrman registered a -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 184th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 184th with a putts-per-round average of 30.84, and he ranked 184th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0314.9
    Greens in Regulation %7068.25%72.22%
    Putts Per Round18430.8430.0
    Par Breakers18419.39%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance17618.48%13.54%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman played 19 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Last season Norrman had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 14-under and finished 29th (11 shots back of the winner).
    • With 43 points last season, Norrman ranked 196th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort last season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -0.207, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 45th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2140.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.3130.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.322-0.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting184-0.9540.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.3740.388

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6571-68-71-73+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D70E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3771-65-68-68-816
    January 16-19The American Express2968-66-70-70-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4069-76-73-72+216

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.