Vincent Norrman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Vincent Norrman hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a 40th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Norrman at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Norrman missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Norrman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|75-70
|+3
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Norrman has an average finish of 35th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Norrman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 314.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.214 last season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman sported a -0.313 mark (147th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Norrman registered a -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 184th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 184th with a putts-per-round average of 30.84, and he ranked 184th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|314.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.25%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|184
|30.84
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|184
|19.39%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|18.48%
|13.54%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman played 19 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Norrman had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 14-under and finished 29th (11 shots back of the winner).
- With 43 points last season, Norrman ranked 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort last season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -0.207, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 45th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.214
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.313
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.322
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|184
|-0.954
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.374
|0.388
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|71-65-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|40
|69-76-73-72
|+2
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
