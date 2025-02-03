Vincent Norrman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475 (he finished 47th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort last season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485 (he finished 59th in that tournament).

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -0.207, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.