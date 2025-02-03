Vince Whaley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 32nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Whaley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Whaley missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Whaley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|2/4/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
Whaley's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Whaley is averaging 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.620 last season ranked 175th on TOUR, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranked 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Whaley ranked 151st on TOUR with an average of -0.337 per round. Additionally, he ranked 100th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.74%.
- On the greens, Whaley's 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 11th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|306.0
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.77%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|11.11%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Whaley put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Whaley ranked 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 285 points last season.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.640 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 5.576 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.763). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.620
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.337
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.518
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.177
|0.501
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|70-68-69-72
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
