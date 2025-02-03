Vince Whaley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he missed the cut in that event).

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.640 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 5.576 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.763). That ranked No. 1 in the field.