Chris Gotterup betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chris Gotterup ended the weekend at even-par, good for a 25th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 looking for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Gotterup has entered the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Gotterup's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 317.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -2.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -3.973 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 316.2 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gotterup ranked 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.419.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 117th on TOUR, while he ranked 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27. He broke par 23.47% of the time (124th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|316.2
|317.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.68%
|73.53%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.27
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.47%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.87%
|12.75%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup ranked 94th in the FedExCup standings with 452 points last season.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Gotterup produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.461.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.489, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.419
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.109
|-1.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.083
|-2.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.139
|-3.973
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|72-69-71-68
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-67
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-69-73-75
|E
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.