PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chris Gotterup ended the weekend at even-par, good for a 25th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Gotterup has entered the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Gotterup's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC70-73+1

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 47th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Chris Gotterup has averaged 317.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -2.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -3.973 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 316.2 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gotterup ranked 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.419.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 117th on TOUR, while he ranked 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27. He broke par 23.47% of the time (124th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5316.2317.2
    Greens in Regulation %8667.68%73.53%
    Putts Per Round12829.2730.3
    Par Breakers12423.47%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.87%12.75%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 22-under.
    • Gotterup ranked 94th in the FedExCup standings with 452 points last season.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Gotterup produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.461.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.489, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2530.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.419-0.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.109-1.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.083-2.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.139-3.973

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4571-67-71-67-8--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7172-69-77-66+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry4672-69-71-68-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-67-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-69-73-75E31

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.