Chris Gotterup betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Gotterup produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.461.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.489, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.