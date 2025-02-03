Adam Hadwin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.594.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.