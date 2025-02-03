Adam Hadwin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Adam Hadwin ended the weekend at 2-under, good for a 65th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 seeking a better finish.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last eight appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Hadwin has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 7-under.
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Hadwin's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2/9/2023
|10
|66-66-71-71
|-10
|2/10/2022
|26
|66-68-68-74
|-8
|2/4/2021
|50
|67-70-73-67
|-7
|1/30/2020
|40
|69-67-72-70
|-6
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hadwin is averaging -1.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.002 last season ranked 109th on TOUR, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin sported a -0.053 mark (114th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 96th on TOUR, while he ranked 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He broke par 24.68% of the time (81st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.6
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|64.91%
|70.47%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.70
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|23.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.68%
|11.70%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Last season Hadwin played 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Hadwin's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Hadwin ranked 37th in the FedExCup standings with 1181 points last season.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.594.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.002
|-0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.053
|-1.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.004
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.023
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.028
|-1.542
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|29
|67-69-68-70
|-18
|34
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|72-73-71-70
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.