Victor Perez betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Victor Perez starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in the competition in 2024 at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Perez has played the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Perez's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|74-69
|+1
Perez's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Perez has an average finish of 35th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Perez has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 0.841 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 2.018 in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 last season, which ranked 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 91st, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez had a 0.305 mark (39th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Perez's 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 70th on TOUR last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 22.53% of the time (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|301.1
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.52%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|10.19%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times (69.6%).
- Last season Perez's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot 14-under and finished third.
- Perez accumulated 654 points last season, which placed him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.546. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.333 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.084
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.305
|1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.126
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.482
|2.018
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|54
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|69-71-66-67
|-7
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
