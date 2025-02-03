PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in the competition in 2024 at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Perez at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Perez has played the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Perez's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC74-69+1

    Perez's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Perez has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Perez has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 0.841 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 2.018 in his past five tournaments.
    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 last season, which ranked 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 91st, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez had a 0.305 mark (39th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Perez's 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 70th on TOUR last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 22.53% of the time (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91301.1300.4
    Greens in Regulation %6168.52%70.99%
    Putts Per Round12929.2829.6
    Par Breakers14622.53%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%10.19%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times (69.6%).
    • Last season Perez's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot 14-under and finished third.
    • Perez accumulated 654 points last season, which placed him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.546. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.333 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.084-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3051.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.0330.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1260.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4822.018

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-69-69-68-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-67-71-354
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3369-71-66-67-7--
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-68-69-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

