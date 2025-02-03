Victor Perez betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.546. In that event, he finished 10th.

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.333 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.