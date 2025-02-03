PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Michael Kim enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Kim has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Kim last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC71-71E
    2/4/20215867-71-74-68-4

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 0.024 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 last season ranked 147th on TOUR, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 37th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.311, while he ranked 28th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.16%.
    • On the greens, Kim registered a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 26.68% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70302.9302.5
    Greens in Regulation %2870.16%71.18%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.1
    Par Breakers2726.68%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.03%10.76%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 51.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Kim had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot 18-under and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Kim earned 325 points last season, which ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.868.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.2390.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3110.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.027-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0840.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1840.024

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1165-69-68-68-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-65-2--
    January 16-19The American Express4367-73-66-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.