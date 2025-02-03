5H AGO
Michael Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Michael Kim enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2024.
Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Kim has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 7-under.
- Kim last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2/4/2021
|58
|67-71-74-68
|-4
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- Michael Kim has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 0.024 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Kim .
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 last season ranked 147th on TOUR, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 37th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.311, while he ranked 28th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.16%.
- On the greens, Kim registered a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 26.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|302.9
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|70.16%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.68%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.03%
|10.76%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 51.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Kim had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot 18-under and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
- Kim earned 325 points last season, which ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.868.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.239
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.311
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.027
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.084
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.184
|0.024
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.