Michael Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.

Michael Kim has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.