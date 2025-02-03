Tom Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Kim has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.