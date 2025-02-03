Tom Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his most recent tournament at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tom Kim concluded the weekend at 16-under, good for a seventh-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 trying for a better finish.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Kim's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|2/9/2023
|50
|71-66-73-73
|-1
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.306 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season ranked 74th on TOUR, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranked 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 49th on TOUR with an average of 0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.17%.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 114th on TOUR, while he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80. He broke par 27.50% of the time (14th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|318.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|43.83%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.50%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.17%
|9.88%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim played 26 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season Kim had his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburón Golf Club. He shot even-par and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Kim ranked 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 1051 points last season.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he produced a 3.730 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429 (he finished 17th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.967 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|2.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.057
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.081
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.371
|2.306
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|74-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|62-64-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-65-74-69
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|69-65-68-70
|-16
|213
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.