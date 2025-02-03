Tom Hoge betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge finished 17th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 10-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hoge's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Hoge finished 17th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Hoge's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|2/9/2023
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2/10/2022
|14
|69-66-67-71
|-11
|2/4/2021
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|1/30/2020
|25
|65-71-67-72
|-9
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
- Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of 1.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 3.915 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season, which ranked 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked fourth on TOUR with an average of 0.754 per round. Additionally, he ranked 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.66%.
- On the greens, Hoge registered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.66, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 25.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|67.66%
|74.17%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.66
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.58%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.58%
|9.44%
Hoge's best finishes
- Last season Hoge participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 80%.
- Last season Hoge put up his best performance at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He shot 20-under and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- Hoge earned 1411 points last season, which ranked him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he put up a 8.424 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-1.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.754
|3.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.037
|1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|3.915
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|64-68-68-69
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|69-69-68-68
|-14
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|68-70-71-68
|-11
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.