Tom Hoge betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he put up a 8.424 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.