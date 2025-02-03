Thriston Lawrence betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 16: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa looks on following his tee shot on the first hole on day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Thriston Lawrence missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after a better result Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Lawrence's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Lawrence has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence is averaging -1.018 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -4.269 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.6
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.58%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.63%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's best finishes
- Lawrence took part in seven tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
- Last season Lawrence had his best performance at The Open Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 6-under (three shots back of the winner).
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.269
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|4
|71-74-65-68
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.