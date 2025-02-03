Thriston Lawrence betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Lawrence has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Lawrence has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lawrence is averaging -1.018 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.