Thomas Detry betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.809.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702 (he finished second in that event).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 28th in that event).