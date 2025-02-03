5H AGO
Thomas Detry betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Thomas Detry enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 48th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Detry finished 28th (with a score of 8-under) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2024).
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Detry's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Thomas Detry has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 2.023 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 1.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 last season, which ranked 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranked 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.196.
- On the greens, Detry registered a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 10th on TOUR, while he ranked 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.07. He broke par 28.36% of the time (fifth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|303.3
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|63.35%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.07
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|5
|28.36%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|16.83%
|13.06%
Detry's best finishes
- Last season Detry took part in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Detry had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
- With 1202 points last season, Detry ranked 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.809.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702 (he finished second in that event).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.120
|1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.196
|-1.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.226
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.532
|2.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.231
|1.381
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|72-70-72-74
|E
|103
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|67-65-65-71
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|6
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|71-71-71-74
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
