5H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Thomas Detry enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 48th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Detry at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Detry finished 28th (with a score of 8-under) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Detry's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20242869-68-71-68-8

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Thomas Detry has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 2.023 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 1.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 last season, which ranked 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranked 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.196.
    • On the greens, Detry registered a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 10th on TOUR, while he ranked 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.07. He broke par 28.36% of the time (fifth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67303.3307.1
    Greens in Regulation %16663.35%68.33%
    Putts Per Round1128.0728.5
    Par Breakers528.36%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance16216.83%13.06%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Last season Detry took part in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Detry had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 1202 points last season, Detry ranked 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.809.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1201.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.196-1.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.226-0.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5322.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2311.381

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4674-68-71-65-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3172-70-72-74E103
    January 2-5The Sentry567-65-65-71-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5367-68-71-68-66
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1571-71-71-74-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4869-70-72-70-713

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.