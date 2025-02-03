Si Woo Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 3.964. In that event, he finished 42nd.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.