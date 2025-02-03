PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim will appear in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 12th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last eight appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Kim has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Kim finished 12th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20241268-68-69-67-12
    2/9/20232372-69-67-70-6
    2/10/20222670-68-71-67-8
    2/4/20215071-66-70-70-7
    1/30/2020MC76-74+8

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.097 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 (38th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 14th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.506, while he ranked 137th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.40%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 140th on TOUR last season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd. He broke par 24.12% of the time (100th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145294.8295.5
    Greens in Regulation %13765.40%70.14%
    Putts Per Round2328.3628.3
    Par Breakers10024.12%28.47%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.26%11.81%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim played 25 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 8-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Kim's 1168 points last season ranked him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 3.964. In that event, he finished 42nd.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2801.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.506-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.193-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.218-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7611.097

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-71-64-64-13--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D70-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3276-68-65-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1267-71-70-67-13120

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.