Si Woo Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim will appear in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 12th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last eight appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Kim has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Kim finished 12th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|2/9/2023
|23
|72-69-67-70
|-6
|2/10/2022
|26
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|2/4/2021
|50
|71-66-70-70
|-7
|1/30/2020
|MC
|76-74
|+8
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.097 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 (38th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 14th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.506, while he ranked 137th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.40%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 140th on TOUR last season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd. He broke par 24.12% of the time (100th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|294.8
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.36
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|100
|24.12%
|28.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.26%
|11.81%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim played 25 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 8-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Kim's 1168 points last season ranked him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 3.964. In that event, he finished 42nd.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|1.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.506
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.193
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.218
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.761
|1.097
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|76-68-65-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|12
|67-71-70-67
|-13
|120
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.