Kevin Yu betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 03: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei prepares to play his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a 64th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Yu missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Yu's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|69-73
|E
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Yu has an average of -1.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -0.419 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 last season, which ranked 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranked 37th, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu sported a 0.319 mark (36th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 153rd last season, while he averaged 29.82 putts per round (171st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.0
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|71.54%
|74.84%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.82
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.32%
|25.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.46%
|11.11%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Yu's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 37-under.
- Yu compiled 469 points last season, which ranked him 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349 (he finished 39th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.993 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.671, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.539
|1.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.319
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-1.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.336
|-0.419
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|73-68-70-68
|-13
|17
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|64
|71-72-72-70
|-3
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.