Kevin Yu betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Yu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.

Yu has an average of -1.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.