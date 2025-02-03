Taylor Montgomery betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.499 mark ranked 41st in the field.

Montgomery produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.116. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040 (he finished 44th in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.