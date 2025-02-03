Taylor Montgomery betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Feb. 6-9, Taylor Montgomery will look to improve upon his last performance in the WM Phoenix Open. In 2024, he shot 7-under and placed 39th at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Montgomery has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Montgomery finished 39th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Montgomery's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|2/9/2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Montgomery has an average finish of 57th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Montgomery hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 57th.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery is averaging 0.271 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -0.368 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.352 (184th) last season, while his average driving distance of 289.7 yards ranked 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery ranked 165th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.442, while he ranked 183rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 60.49%.
- On the greens, Montgomery registered a 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him first on TOUR, while he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.80. He broke par 24.59% of the time (85th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|289.7
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|60.49%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.59%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.12%
|14.20%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 21 tournaments).
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times (52.4%).
- Last season Montgomery's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship. He shot 12-under and finished 11th in that event.
- With 325 points last season, Montgomery finished 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.499 mark ranked 41st in the field.
- Montgomery produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.116. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040 (he finished 44th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.352
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.442
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.224
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.866
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.704
|-0.368
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|69-72-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-66-68-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
