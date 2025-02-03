PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Sungjae Im of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 33rd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Im at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Im has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2024, Im finished 66th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Im's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20246670-70-75-68-1
    2/9/2023670-67-67-69-11
    2/4/20211772-67-68-65-12
    1/30/20203466-72-68-70-8

    Im's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Im has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 2.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 3.734 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 last season (29th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im sported a 0.054 mark (99th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Im's 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 65th last season, while he averaged 28.22 putts per round (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113298.8295.0
    Greens in Regulation %14565.13%54.39%
    Putts Per Round1628.2227.4
    Par Breakers3426.18%28.36%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%11.11%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im played 27 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • Last season Im had his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 1896 points last season, Im ranked ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Im produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 5.081. In that event, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im produced his best performance last season at the TOUR Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.161. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.058, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3442.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.054-2.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2641.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1382.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8003.734

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry369-67-62-65-29350
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC77-65-68-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open469-71-72-71-5123
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3368-72-70-69-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.