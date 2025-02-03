Sungjae Im betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Sungjae Im enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 33rd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Im has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2024, Im finished 66th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Im's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|2/9/2023
|6
|70-67-67-69
|-11
|2/4/2021
|17
|72-67-68-65
|-12
|1/30/2020
|34
|66-72-68-70
|-8
Im's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Im has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 2.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 3.734 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 last season (29th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im sported a 0.054 mark (99th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im's 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 65th last season, while he averaged 28.22 putts per round (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.13%
|54.39%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.22
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.18%
|28.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|11.11%
Im's best finishes
- Im played 27 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- Last season Im had his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under (two shots back of the winner).
- With 1896 points last season, Im ranked ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked third in the field.
- Im produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 5.081. In that event, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im produced his best performance last season at the TOUR Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.161. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.058, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.344
|2.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.054
|-2.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.264
|1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.138
|2.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.800
|3.734
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|3
|69-67-62-65
|-29
|350
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-65-68
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|69-71-72-71
|-5
|123
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
