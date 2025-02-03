Sungjae Im betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five tournaments, Im has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Im has an average of 2.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.