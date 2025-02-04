Steven Fisk betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Steven Fisk of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk will appear in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 63rd-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Fisk's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Fisk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Steven Fisk has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fisk is averaging -2.867 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fisk is averaging -3.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.3
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|70.92%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.75
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|19.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|14.05%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fisk's best finishes
- Fisk played one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Fisk had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot 5-under and finished 49th (11 shots back of the winner).
Fisk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his -0.152 mark ranked 42nd in the field.
- Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 60th in the field with a mark of -2.094. He finished 49th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where his -1.398 mark ranked 63rd in the field.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.807 (his best mark last season), which ranked 51st in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.452) at The RSM Classic in November 2024. That ranked 65th in the field.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.191
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fisk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|49
|72-65-67-73
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-74-67
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|69-76-75-75
|+7
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.