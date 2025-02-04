Steven Fisk betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his -0.152 mark ranked 42nd in the field.

Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 60th in the field with a mark of -2.094. He finished 49th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where his -1.398 mark ranked 63rd in the field.

At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.807 (his best mark last season), which ranked 51st in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.