Brendon Todd betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brendon Todd finished the weekend at 10-over, good for a 78th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 aiming for an improved score.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Todd's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2024, Todd finished 22nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Todd's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|2/9/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2/10/2022
|26
|68-69-67-72
|-8
|2/4/2021
|22
|68-69-65-71
|-11
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 68th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Todd hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 68th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.481 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Todd is averaging -5.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.398 last season, which ranked 166th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (279.8 yards) ranked 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd ranked 164th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.423, while he ranked 171st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.08%.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 24th last season, and his 28.28 putts-per-round average ranked 18th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|279.8
|278.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|54.37%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|178
|20.59%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.03%
|16.27%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd last season played 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Todd put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot 9-under and finished fifth (11 shots back of the winner).
- Todd compiled 720 points last season, which placed him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.448. In that event, he finished 44th.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737 (he finished fifth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.220 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.883). That ranked second in the field.
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.398
|-2.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.423
|-5.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.300
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.409
|2.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.112
|-5.221
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-69-69-70
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|75
|75-76-70-69
|+10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|73-67-72-69
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
