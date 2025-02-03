Brendon Todd betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.448. In that event, he finished 44th.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737 (he finished fifth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.220 (he finished 44th in that tournament).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.883). That ranked second in the field.