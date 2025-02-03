PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brendon Todd finished the weekend at 10-over, good for a 78th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Todd at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Todd's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2024, Todd finished 22nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Todd's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20242270-68-69-68-9
    2/9/2023MC75-72+5
    2/10/20222668-69-67-72-8
    2/4/20212268-69-65-71-11

    Todd's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 68th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Todd hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 68th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.481 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Todd is averaging -5.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.398 last season, which ranked 166th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (279.8 yards) ranked 184th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd ranked 164th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.423, while he ranked 171st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.08%.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 24th last season, and his 28.28 putts-per-round average ranked 18th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance184279.8278.2
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%54.37%
    Putts Per Round1828.2827.5
    Par Breakers17820.59%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.03%16.27%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd last season played 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Todd put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot 9-under and finished fifth (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Todd compiled 720 points last season, which placed him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.448. In that event, he finished 44th.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.220 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.883). That ranked second in the field.
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.398-2.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.423-5.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3000.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4092.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.112-5.221

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-69-69-70-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship4470-70-73-70-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7575-76-70-69+10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5773-67-72-69-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressW/D76-72+4--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7875-73-80-70+104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.