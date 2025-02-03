PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nicolai Hojgaard hits the course in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Hojgaard's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hojgaard has an average of -1.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 0.000 in his past five tournaments.
    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26309.1308.7
    Greens in Regulation %14665.11%55.25%
    Putts Per Round16029.5830.3
    Par Breakers16221.93%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance15216.47%10.80%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Last season Hojgaard took part in 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
    • Last season Hojgaard put up his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National. He shot 14-under and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
    • Hojgaard collected 532 points last season, ranking 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.013-1.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3593.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.316-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.231-1.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.1760.000

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-71-73-69-120
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5268-70-74-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-71-68-73-26
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-77+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-69-72-68-318
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-69-74-74+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6671-65-73-75-44
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3966-66-68-72-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship6669-75-75-77+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition770-70-62-68-14--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.