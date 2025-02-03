Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.

Hojgaard has an average of -1.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.