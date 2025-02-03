Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Nicolai Hojgaard hits the course in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Hojgaard's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hojgaard has an average of -1.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 0.000 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.11%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.93%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.47%
|10.80%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Last season Hojgaard took part in 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
- Last season Hojgaard put up his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National. He shot 14-under and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
- Hojgaard collected 532 points last season, ranking 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.013
|-1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.359
|3.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.316
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.231
|-1.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.176
|0.000
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|7
|70-70-62-68
|-14
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.