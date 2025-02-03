PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Sepp Straka of Austria celebrates after a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 01, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    After he placed 66th in this tournament in 2022, Sepp Straka has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Feb. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Straka at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Straka has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of 7-over.
    • Straka last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, finishing 66th with a score of 7-over.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Straka's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/10/20226672-68-73-78+7
    2/4/2021MC71-69-2
    1/30/2020MC74-70+2

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has claimed victory once while also posting three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Straka has an average of 1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 6.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th, while his 73.9% driving accuracy average ranked second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka ranked 40th on TOUR with a mark of 0.303.
    • On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 104th on TOUR, while he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He broke par 23.95% of the time (109th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7297.7
    Greens in Regulation %9167.53%62.50%
    Putts Per Round8228.9528.1
    Par Breakers10923.95%31.67%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.22%9.44%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Last season Straka played 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
    • Last season Straka's best performance came when he shot 25-under and finished first at The American Express.
    • Straka collected 1498 points last season, placing 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka produced his best mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.805 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2531.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3033.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.3330.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0181.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.2056.259

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-65-67-70-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-66-72-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express165-64-64-70-25500
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am765-65-70-72-16213

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.