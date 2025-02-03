Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka produced his best mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.

At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.805 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.