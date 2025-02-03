Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Sepp Straka of Austria celebrates after a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 01, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
After he placed 66th in this tournament in 2022, Sepp Straka has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Feb. 6-9.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Straka has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of 7-over.
- Straka last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, finishing 66th with a score of 7-over.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Straka's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/10/2022
|66
|72-68-73-78
|+7
|2/4/2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|1/30/2020
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has claimed victory once while also posting three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Straka has an average of 1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 6.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th, while his 73.9% driving accuracy average ranked second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka ranked 40th on TOUR with a mark of 0.303.
- On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 104th on TOUR, while he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He broke par 23.95% of the time (109th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.53%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.95%
|31.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.22%
|9.44%
Straka's best finishes
- Last season Straka played 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
- Last season Straka's best performance came when he shot 25-under and finished first at The American Express.
- Straka collected 1498 points last season, placing 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka produced his best mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.805 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.303
|3.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.333
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.018
|1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.205
|6.259
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-65-67-70
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-66-72-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-25
|500
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|65-65-70-72
|-16
|213
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.