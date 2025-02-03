PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. He finished 66th at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2024.

    Latest odds for Power at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Power's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 4-under, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In Power's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 66th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Power's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20246671-69-74-69-1
    2/9/20232071-71-66-69-7
    2/10/2022MC71-70-1

    Power's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Power has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 0.281 in his past five tournaments.
    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season, which ranked 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power had a 0.238 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power registered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 91st on TOUR, while he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He broke par 21.76% of the time (163rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99300.3296.3
    Greens in Regulation %7967.88%69.26%
    Putts Per Round6728.8229.8
    Par Breakers16321.76%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%10.74%

    Power's best finishes

    • Last season Power participated in 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Power put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 10-under (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Power's 703 points last season placed him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703.
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.952 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.059-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2380.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0390.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0410.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3770.281

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1172-64-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1369-62-72-66-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-68-70-65-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-71-68-69-1160

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.