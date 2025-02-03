Seamus Power betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.952 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.