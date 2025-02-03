Seamus Power betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Seamus Power seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. He finished 66th at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2024.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Power's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 4-under, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Power's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 66th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Power's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|2/9/2023
|20
|71-71-66-69
|-7
|2/10/2022
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Power's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Power has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 0.281 in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season, which ranked 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power had a 0.238 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power registered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 91st on TOUR, while he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He broke par 21.76% of the time (163rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|300.3
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.88%
|69.26%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|163
|21.76%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|10.74%
Power's best finishes
- Last season Power participated in 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Power put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 10-under (seven shots back of the winner).
- Power's 703 points last season placed him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.952 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.238
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.039
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.041
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.377
|0.281
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
