Sami Valimaki betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.916 mark ranked 19th in the field.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best mark last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.469 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.762, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.