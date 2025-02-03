PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he took 15th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting 1-under at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Valimaki finished 41st (with a score of 6-under) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Valimaki's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20244169-70-75-64-6

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -2.464 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Valimaki .

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 last season (91st on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranked 110th, while his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Valimaki ranked 112th on TOUR with an average of -0.036 per round. Additionally, he ranked 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.09%.
    • On the greens, Valimaki registered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 85th on TOUR, while he ranked 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.87. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110299.2302.7
    Greens in Regulation %14765.09%63.33%
    Putts Per Round7128.8729.3
    Par Breakers10124.07%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance16116.76%16.67%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Last season Valimaki played 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Valimaki's best performance came when he shot 17-under and finished second at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Valimaki's 418 points last season ranked him 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.916 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best mark last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.469 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.762, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.067-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.036-0.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.303-1.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0600.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.211-2.464

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-67-71-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-72+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1261-72-65-66-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4567-71-72-75+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6370-68-68-74-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-75+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6772-69-70-71+2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-71-77-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1568-75-73-71-146

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.