Scottie Scheffler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.477.

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957 (he finished first in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 7.010 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.348, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.