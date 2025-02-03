Scottie Scheffler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Scottie Scheffler finished third in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 18-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Scheffler has entered the WM Phoenix Open five times of late, with two wins. His average score has been 18-under, and his average finish has been third.
- Scheffler last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing third with a score of 18-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Scheffler's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|2/9/2023
|1
|68-64-68-65
|-19
|2/10/2022
|1
|68-71-62-67
|-19
|2/4/2021
|7
|67-65-66-70
|-16
|1/30/2020
|MC
|70-72
|E
Scheffler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has two wins, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including three finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 1.504 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Scheffler is averaging 6.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.816 last season (second on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th, while his 70.9% driving accuracy average ranked seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with an average of 1.269 per round. Additionally, he ranked third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.16%.
- On the greens, Scheffler registered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 77th on TOUR, while he ranked 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.32. He broke par 33.41% of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.16%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.32
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|33.41%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|8.33%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler, who played 21 tournaments last season, secured nine wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season, one of Scheffler's nine wins came when he shot 8-under at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Scheffler was the FedExCup champion last season with 5993 points.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.477.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957 (he finished first in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 7.010 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.348, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.816
|2.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.269
|2.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.316
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.095
|1.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.496
|6.185
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|1
|67-69-67-62
|-19
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|540
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-20
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|67-64-69-63
|-25
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|152
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.