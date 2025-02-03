Samuel Stevens betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
When he hits the links Feb. 6-9, Samuel Stevens will look to improve upon his last performance at the WM Phoenix Open. In 2024, he shot 8-under and finished 28th at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Stevens finished 28th (with a score of 8-under) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2024).
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Stevens' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of -1.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 2.554 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 last season, which ranked 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 143rd on TOUR with an average of -0.296 per round. Additionally, he ranked 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.01%.
- On the greens, Stevens registered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 38th on TOUR, while he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He broke par 26.47% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|70.01%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.97
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.47%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.59%
|8.89%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens played 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 82.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Stevens had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 7-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Stevens' 436 points last season placed him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.238.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.757). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.433
|1.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.296
|2.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.098
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.306
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|2.554
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|67-70-69-71
|-11
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.