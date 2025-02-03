Samuel Stevens betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.238.

Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.757). That ranked fifth in the field.