4H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links Feb. 6-9, Samuel Stevens will look to improve upon his last performance at the WM Phoenix Open. In 2024, he shot 8-under and finished 28th at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Stevens finished 28th (with a score of 8-under) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Stevens' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20242870-66-70-70-8

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of -1.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 2.554 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 last season, which ranked 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 143rd on TOUR with an average of -0.296 per round. Additionally, he ranked 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.01%.
    • On the greens, Stevens registered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 38th on TOUR, while he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He broke par 26.47% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.3304.7
    Greens in Regulation %3170.01%72.78%
    Putts Per Round8628.9729.5
    Par Breakers3226.47%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.59%8.89%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens played 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 82.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
    • Last season Stevens had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 7-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Stevens' 436 points last season placed him 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.238.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.757). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4331.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.2962.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.098-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.306-1.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5412.554

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55
    January 16-19The American Express5172-66-67-72-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open269-73-71-68-7300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1767-70-69-71-1160

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.