Adam Svensson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 41st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.