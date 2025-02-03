Adam Svensson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Svensson has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2024, Svensson missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Svensson's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2/9/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.386 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 (95th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.4 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson had a 0.344 mark (32nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 172nd last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 121st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.4
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.55%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|179
|20.56%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|11.76%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson teed off in 31 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 74.2%.
- Last season Svensson's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 12-under and finished seventh in that event.
- Svensson compiled 601 points last season, which placed him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.425. In that event, he finished 51st.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.344
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.145
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.447
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.100
|0.386
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.