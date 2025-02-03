PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open .

    Latest odds for Svensson at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Svensson has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2024, Svensson missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Svensson's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC71-70-1
    2/9/2023MC75-72+5

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 41st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.386 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 (95th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.4 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson had a 0.344 mark (32nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 172nd last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 121st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128297.4291.5
    Greens in Regulation %9067.55%72.22%
    Putts Per Round12129.2129.9
    Par Breakers17920.56%21.57%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%11.76%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson teed off in 31 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 74.2%.
    • Last season Svensson's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 12-under and finished seventh in that event.
    • Svensson compiled 601 points last season, which placed him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.425. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.059-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3440.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.145-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.447-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.1000.386

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-69-67-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-71-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.