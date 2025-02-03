PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    At the Farmers Insurance Open, Henrik Norlander struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is looking for a better outcome in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Norlander's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Norlander last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Norlander's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/10/2022MC75-72+5
    2/4/20212268-71-67-67-11

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -1.136 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Norlander is averaging 1.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Norlander .

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 (103rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.3 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norlander sported a 0.571 mark (11th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Norlander registered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142295.3292.1
    Greens in Regulation %871.72%69.61%
    Putts Per Round12129.2129.9
    Par Breakers10124.07%20.26%
    Bogey Avoidance411.70%13.07%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander took part in 20 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times (75%).
    • Last season Norlander had his best performance at the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He shot 16-under and finished eighth (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Norlander ranked 131st in the FedExCup standings with 256 points last season.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.271. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander delivered his best performance last season at the Procore Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.159. In that event, he finished 61st.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.284), which ranked second in the field.
    • Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0341.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5711.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.0210.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.178-1.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4481.406

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship862-68-70-68-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-70-67-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-69-72-70-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-70-63-68-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3765-72-68-67-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-71-72-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.