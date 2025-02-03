Henrik Norlander betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Henrik Norlander struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is looking for a better outcome in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Norlander's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Norlander last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Norlander's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/10/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2/4/2021
|22
|68-71-67-67
|-11
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -1.136 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Norlander is averaging 1.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 (103rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.3 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norlander sported a 0.571 mark (11th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Norlander registered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.3
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.72%
|69.61%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|20.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.70%
|13.07%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander took part in 20 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times (75%).
- Last season Norlander had his best performance at the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He shot 16-under and finished eighth (seven shots back of the winner).
- Norlander ranked 131st in the FedExCup standings with 256 points last season.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.271. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander delivered his best performance last season at the Procore Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.159. In that event, he finished 61st.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.284), which ranked second in the field.
- Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.034
|1.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.571
|1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.021
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.178
|-1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.448
|1.406
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|65-72-68-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.