Henrik Norlander betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.271. In that tournament, he finished 25th.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander delivered his best performance last season at the Procore Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.159. In that event, he finished 61st.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.284), which ranked second in the field.